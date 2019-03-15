Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team in scoring

Gordon finished Thursday's game against Cleveland with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 29 minutes.

Gordon put together an efficient shooting night from beyond the arc and from the field on the way to a blowout victory. As expected, he's remained consistent in the scoring and rebounding departments throughout the season and is now averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 boards over 65 games this year.