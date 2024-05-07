Gordon registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-80 loss to Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gordon played with tons of energy and tried to spark the rest of the team throughout the game, but his efforts were unsuccessful. This game snapped a three-game streak of Gordon not being able to reach double-digit figures in the scoring column, and Gordon needs to remain a valuable offensive alternative for the Nuggets if they want to have a shot at turning the series around, especially given the struggles of both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter.