Gordon produced 27 points (11-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Even though Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray get most of the attention for carrying Denver back from an 0-2 deficit, Gordon's performance Sunday can't be overlooked. He became the first player in NBA history to put up at least 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 90 percent or better from the field in a playoff game. He's averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 71.8 percent from the field in the series, and he'll aim to keep the momentum going ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday.