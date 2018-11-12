Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as questionable Monday
Gordon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he picked up in Friday's win over Washington. The Magic will likely wait until closer to game-time to determine his status. If Gordon is unable to play again, look for Jonathon Simmons, Wesley Iwundu and Jarell Martin to benefit from some extra run.
