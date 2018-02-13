Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially questionable vs. Hornets

Gordon (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon is still not expected to play Wednesday given that it is the Magic's final game before the All-Star break, but the questionable tag suggests that Gordon would be nearing a return to the hardwood in most other schedule spots. Should Gordon be held out of Wednesday's game, Mario Hezonja should continue to see an increase in usage, especially given that he's totaled 47 points over his last two games.