Gordon was diagnosed with a severe left ankle sprain Monday and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's matchup with the Raptors and will be unavailable for at least the entirety of February. The first half of the season runs through the first week of March, so there's a strong possibility Gordon doesn't return until after the start of the second half, which has yet to be officially scheduled. James Ennis and Gary Clark could see increased run during his absence for the Magic.