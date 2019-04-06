Magic's Aaron Gordon: Secures double-double in blowout

Gordon compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block over 28 minutes Friday against Atlanta.

Gordon only took six shots on the night and turned the ball over a team-high six times, but he managed to notch a double-double in a 149-113 win. The 23-year-old has been held below his season scoring average (15.9 ppg) in two of his previous three contests, although he's remained valuable to Orlando with his contributions across the board. The Magic will close out the regular season with two road games, which will likely determine whether they clinch a playoff berth.