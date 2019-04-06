Magic's Aaron Gordon: Secures double-double in blowout
Gordon compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block over 28 minutes Friday against Atlanta.
Gordon only took six shots on the night and turned the ball over a team-high six times, but he managed to notch a double-double in a 149-113 win. The 23-year-old has been held below his season scoring average (15.9 ppg) in two of his previous three contests, although he's remained valuable to Orlando with his contributions across the board. The Magic will close out the regular season with two road games, which will likely determine whether they clinch a playoff berth.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...