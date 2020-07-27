Gordon will be held out of Monday night's scrimmage against Denver due to mild soreness in his groin, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon's absence is thought to be precautionary, but his status is worth monitoring as the Magic's first seeding game -- Friday vs. Brooklyn -- inches closer.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded showing in scrimmage•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Notches nine assists•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills stat sheet despite loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play vs. Heat•