Magic's Aaron Gordon: Working after shootaround
Gordon (ankle) will not play Monday against Detroit, but he was able to get shots up after shootaround, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon is still nursing both a sprained and bruised right ankle, but he's received plenty of treatment over the last two days, and the fact that he was able to go through even limited on-court work is a positive indication. The forward should be considered day-to-day as the Magic embark on a four-game week.
