Magic's D.J. Augustin: Just misses double-double off bench

Augustin scored eight points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.

It's the first time this season the veteran point guard has recorded double-digit dimes, although he fell one basket short of putting together a double-double. Augustin's steady presence on the second unit is valuable to the Magic, but at this stage of his career he's not a reliable fantasy asset.