Harris (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's Game 6 against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered a right hamstring strain during Tuesday's Game 5 against Cleveland, but he participated in the walkthrough portion of Thursday's practice. However, the Magic will still wait to see how he feels in the hours leading up to Friday's tipoff before determining his availability. If he's unable to suit up, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black could see increased run.