Harris is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right hamstring strain, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. He will end the contest with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two blocks in 19 minutes.

In Harris' absence, Markell Fultz, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are all candidates to receive increased playing time. Harris' next chance to suit up is Game 6 on Friday.