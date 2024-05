Harris (hamstring) is available for Sunday's Game 7 against the Cavaliers.

Harris left Game 5 early and didn't play in Game 6 due to a right hamstring strain, but he'll suit up for the decisive Game 7. Aside from a 14-point outing in Game 2, Harris hasn't been a factor offensively in the opening-round series but has been impactful defensively, racking up six steals and three blocks in five appearances.