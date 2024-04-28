Harris racked up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After playing 33 and 34 minutes, respectively, during the first two games of the opening-round series -- both losses in Cleveland, Harris played 21 and 24 minutes during the two wins in Orlando. Outside of a 14-point outing in Game 2, Harris has been a non-factor offensively, going just 1-for-11 from the field. Defensively, he has six steals through four games and at least one swipe in each matchup.