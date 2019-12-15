Birch is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Nikola Vucevic (ankle) returns to the starting five following an 11-game absence, pushing Birch back to the bench. Birch averaged 4.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.0 minutes as a fill-in starter, so his fantasy upside will be minimal while playing reduced minutes.