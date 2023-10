Coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday that Birch (knee) has been "full speed" in practice to begin training camp, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Birch was traded to the Spurs in February but didn't make any appearances for his new team to close out the 2022-23 campaign since he was dealing with a lingering knee injury. While he's healthy ahead of the 2023-24 season, it's unclear how much of a role he'll have with the Spurs once the regular season begins.