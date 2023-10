Birch (undisclosed) is cleared to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Birch didn't play in Saturday's inter-squad scrimmage due to an undisclosed issue, but it appears he's good to go for the team's first preseason matchup. The seventh-year center is competing for backup minutes with Charles Bassey, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominick Barlow.