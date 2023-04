Birch (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Birch hasn't suited up for the Spurs since joining the team in early February, and it seems unlikely that he'll return before the end of the regular season. He's a candidate to be traded or released during the offseason despite being under contract with the team through the 2023-24 campaign.