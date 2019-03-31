Birch compiled 10 points (5-7 FG), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 16 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win over the Pacers.

Birch saw the lowest minute total among the nine Magic players who took the court in this one. Nevertheless, he was one of eight guys who reached double figures in scoring in a well-balanced offensive attack. Moreover, Birch was a factor defensively as well, as this was the first time he logged at least two steals and two blocks in the same tilt.