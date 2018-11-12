Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Ruled out Monday
Mozgov (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Mozgov has been sidelined all season with a sore right knee. Even if he were healthy, the big man likely wouldn't play enough to be on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country