Timofey Mozgov: Heading to Europe
Mozgov reached a verbal commitment Friday on a multi-year contract with Russian club Khimki Moscow, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.
Mozgov spent the 2018-19 season with the Magic but didn't appear in a single contest while battling a knee injury. The severity of the issue was never disclosed, but even if Mozgov had been in better health, the 32-year-old center would have merited consideration for a rotation spot. A poor fit in the modern NBA, Mozgov looks destined to finish out his career overseas.
