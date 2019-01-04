Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Has arthroscopic procedure
Mozgov (knee) had an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Friday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
How quickly Mozgov, who hasn't played in a contest all season long yet, will return is based primarily on how well he recovers and responds to therapy on his right knee in the weeks to come. Since signing a four-year, $64 million contract with the Lakers in July of 2016, the Russian has been noted as a bust, as he is averaging only 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing dating back to the start of the 2016-17 campaign.
