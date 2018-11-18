Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Fails to score in start Saturday
Iwundu had just two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 victory over the Lakers.
Iwundu continues to start for the Magic but was basically invisible in this one. Despite the starting role, Iwundu has virtually no fantasy value and could shift back to the bench once Jonathan Isaac is back to full health.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.