The Pelicans didn't re-sign Hill after his 10-day contract expired Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

New Orleans has yet to fill the opening on the 15-man roster, but if the Pelicans don't take on any new players ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the team is expected to sign 2022 second-round pick Karlo Matkovic to replace Hill. After inking a 10-day deal with New Orleans on Jan. 27, Hill didn't make any appearances for the NBA club. Hill is expected to remain in the New Orleans organization and stick around with the G League's Birmingham Squadron, with whom he had been playing before inking the 10-day deal. He's averaging 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.0 minutes per game over 30 appearances for the Squadron this season.