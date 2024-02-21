Hill agreed Wednesday with the Pelicans on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hill had already joined New Orleans on a 10-day deal in January, though he didn't appear in any contests before his contract expired. The 28-year-old will now get some longer-term security with the Pelicans as one of the organization's three two-way players alongside Dereon Seabron and Matt Ryan. While seeing all of his game action this season with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, Hill has averaged 22.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.9 minutes per game over 33 appearances while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from three-point range and 88.4 percent from the free-throw line.