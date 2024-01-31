Hill doesn't appear on the Pelicans' injury report for Wednesday's game in Houston.

Hill missed the G League Birmingham Squadron's 120-107 loss to the Wisconsin Herd last Wednesday due to an unspecified reason, but he signed a 10-day deal with the Pelicans a day later and has since been with the NBA team. He has yet to make his Pelicans debut, but Hill could get some minutes Wednesday against the Rockets with two rotation players in Zion Williamson (foot) and Herbert Jones (adductor) listed as questionable for the contest.