The Bulls waived Hill on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hill joined the Bulls on a 10-day contract last year and ultimately stuck with Chicago the rest of the season on a two-way deal. He inked another two-way contract ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but he's appeared in just five NBA contests, averaging 1.0 points and 0.6 rebounds in 1.8 minutes. In a corresponding move, the Bulls signed Terry Taylor to a two-way deal.