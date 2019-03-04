Marcus Thornton: Lights it up for Grand Rapids
Thornton supplied 42 points (15-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Sunday in Grand Rapids' 102-97 win over Maine.
The scoring haul was a new G League career high for Thornton, who boosted his season-long average to 23.1 points per game. The veteran shooting guard hasn't appeared in any NBA game since the 2016-17 season, but his recent string of performances in the G League could earn him a promotion at some point in the next month and a half.
