Marcus Thornton: Scores 37 points

Thorton posted 37 points (15-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Monday to the Go-Go.

Thorton continues to lead the way for a Drive squad still missing a handful of regulars in the backcourt. The veteran guard has scored 30-plus points twice in the past two weeks and figures to be a relevant fantasy option so long as Zach Lofton continues to miss time.