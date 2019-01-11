Marcus Thornton: Registers season-high in points

Thornton scored 33 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win Thursday over Northern Arizona.

The 33 points is quite obviously a season-high, as the veteran guard has played in just nine games with Grand Rapids this season. Consistently around the 18-20 point range when he takes the court, Thornton is expected to remain in contention for a starting role even when the likes of Keenan Evans (knee) and Zach Lofton (hamstring) return to the court.