Cavaliers' Marcus Thornton: Signing 10-day contract with Cavaliers

Thornton is signing a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thornton hasn't played an NBA game since the 2016-2017 season, when he played 33 games for the Washington Wizards. He's spent the entirety of his season with the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, where he's averaged 18.9 points over 24.6 minutes.Thornton likely won't see much time with the Cavaliers, as they run fairly deep on the wing.