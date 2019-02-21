Marcus Thornton: Sets franchise record for made threes
Thorton finished Wednesday's 142-112 drubbing of the BayHawks with 40 points (14-22 FG, 11-17 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, five steals, four rebounds, and a blocked shot.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Wednesday's 40-point outing was a season-high mark for any Drive player to date. Of course, that was due in large part to the the 33 points scored from three, which broke a franchise record set by Jordan Crawford in 2016. Thornton has proven to be a streaky shooter in the past, but remains on pace to exceed his career scoring averages in the G League.
