Shayok finished Wednesday's game against Fort Wayne with 30 points (12-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes.

Shayok was locked in from the field and led his team with 30 points. He's poured in 30 or more points in back-to-back games while also making an impact on the boards and as a passer.