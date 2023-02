Shayok collected 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes Saturday against Birmingham.

Shayok posted another big scoring night by shooting 43.8 percent from the field while adding three points from the charity stripe, where he hasn't missed since Jan. 14. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals through 13 regular-season appearances.