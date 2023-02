Shayok registered 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes Monday against Raptors 905.

Shayok shot with efficiency from the field, knocking down 56.3 percent of his attempts from the field and 55.6 percent of his tries from deep. He's now reached the 20-point threshold in six of his last seven contests.