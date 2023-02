Shayok recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes Saturday against College Park.

Shayok led his team in scoring in the 132-108 victory over the Skyhawks. He didn't miss from downtown, where he's gone an impressive 19-for-37 (51.4 percent) over his last six appearances.