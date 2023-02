Shayok had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes Friday against the Charge.

Shayok did a good chunk of damage from beyond the arc, leading his team with four made triples. He also crashed the glass, securing two of his five rebounds on the offensive end. However, Shayok did lead his team with six turnovers on the night.