Houston waived Harkless on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harkless was dealt three times this offseason and now finds himself a free agent just a week before the 2022-23 campaign. The 10-year veteran should draw plenty of interest from contending teams around the league, but he may wait to sign a deal to see how the beginning of the season plays out. The 2012 first-round pick has played at least 15.0 minutes a game for six different teams during his career and is mostly known for his defensive prowess.