Harkless -- along with a second-round pick -- was traded to the Thunder from the Hawks in exchange for Vit Krejci (knee) on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harkless was acquired by the Hawks in the deal that sent Kevin Huerter to the Kings, but the veteran forward is on the move again, though his fit in Oklahoma City is unclear. Harkless may serve as a depth option to fill some of the minutes that were expected for Chet Holmgren (foot), or he could be yet another bargaining piece for the Thunder as they continue to retool their roster.