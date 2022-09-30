Harkless -- along with Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick -- was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's only been two days since Harkless was acquired by the Thunder from the Hawks via trade, but he'll now join his third team in three months as soon as the trade is finalized. It's unclear what Harkless' role will be with the Rockets, but assuming he stays put, he'll provide depth at both forward spots for the 2022-23 season. In 47 appearances last season with the Kings, Harkless averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per contest.