Exum closed with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over Sacramento.

Exum's effort highlighted Dallas' depth at almost every position as he hit the clutch shot when it counted. While few can mimic Luka Doncic's production, Exum performed admirably during the All-Star's recent absences after rebounding from his own set of maladies. He's unlikely to find his way back into the starting lineup unless Doncic or Irving take a night off, but he'll provide support with the second unit down the stretch.