Exum has signed a guaranteed contract with the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Exum last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season while he was with the Cavaliers, and he also has had stints with the Jazz and Rockets in The Association, though he never got to play for Houston before getting released. He's coming off of an excellent season with Partizan in Serbia, leading the club to the EuroLeague quarterfinals and the ABA Liga title, and now he'll have another shot in the NBA. He can add instant offense off the bench and is a good perimeter defender, but his main problem has been the lack of durability. Since being drafted fifth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, he's appeared in just 245 games