Mavericks' Delon Wright: Filling in for Doncic
Wright will start at point guard Sunday against the Timberwolves.
He'll move up to the top unit for the fifth time this season, replacing Luka Doncic (thumb) as the Mavericks begin the front end of a back-to-back set. Doncic could be available Monday in Chicago, but Wright should at least make for an appealing, low-cost option in DFS contests for one day while he likely take on a greater share of minutes. Over his previous four starts this season, Wright is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 25.5 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays through ankle issue•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Good to go•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Poor scoring effort once again•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Only two points in loss•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...