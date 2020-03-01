Wright will start at point guard Sunday against the Timberwolves.

He'll move up to the top unit for the fifth time this season, replacing Luka Doncic (thumb) as the Mavericks begin the front end of a back-to-back set. Doncic could be available Monday in Chicago, but Wright should at least make for an appealing, low-cost option in DFS contests for one day while he likely take on a greater share of minutes. Over his previous four starts this season, Wright is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 25.5 minutes.