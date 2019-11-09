Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores two points in 26 minutes
Wright posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Knicks.
Wright started off the season strong, averaging 11.4 points on 7.2 shots across his first four appearances. Since then, he's averaging 3.3 points on 4.0 shots. With Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis accounting for so much of the Mavericks' usage, it might be difficult for Wright to find a consistent role in the offense.
