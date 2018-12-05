Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Hands out season-high nine assists
Smith supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Smith was able to give it a go in this one despite having a tooth knocked out during Sunday's matchup with the Clippers. Moreover, he distributed a season high assist total and contributed in every major category for the third time in the last four games. Smith is still trying to find his way alongside rookie Luka Doncic, but this was one of the sophomore's best performances through 20 appearances.
-
