Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Wednesday
Smith (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Wednesday will be Smith's fourth-straight absence with myriad issues. To add confusion, his name has been thrown in trade rumors throughout that period as well. It's unclear how long Smith will remain out, or if he'll be traded, but for the time being, he can be considered day-to-day. Jalen Brunson should continue to play a larger role in his absence.
