Smith (illness) is slated to join the Mavericks for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Smith will miss Monday's contest against Milwaukee, his sixth straight game, although it's good to hear the former Tar Heel will rejoin the team after a significant absence. He's expected to dress and take the court for Dallas, although he may be on a minutes limit.

