Play

Smith (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's preseason game against, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

In a bit of a surprise given the circumstances, it looks like Smith will give it a go Friday night in the team's last game before the start of the regular season. Smith suffered the ankle sprain Thursday night against the Hawks, but it must have been a pretty minor injury considering the quick turnaround. Expect Smith to start in the backcourt Friday night alongside Yogi Ferrell in Charlotte.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball