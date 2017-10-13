Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Upgraded to probable
Smith (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's preseason game against, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
In a bit of a surprise given the circumstances, it looks like Smith will give it a go Friday night in the team's last game before the start of the regular season. Smith suffered the ankle sprain Thursday night against the Hawks, but it must have been a pretty minor injury considering the quick turnaround. Expect Smith to start in the backcourt Friday night alongside Yogi Ferrell in Charlotte.
