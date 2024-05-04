Lively supplied 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 114-101 victory over the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Lively was perfect from the field, active on the glass and efficient in limited minutes out there. The rookie has shown he can be a valuable contributor on both ends of the court when called upon duty, but his fantasy upside won't be high if he continues to play off the bench.