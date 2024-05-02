Lively racked up 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-93 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Lively was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, outplaying Daniel Gafford despite coming off the bench. The Mavericks have the luxury of being able to lean on both players equally, providing them flexibility when one is outplaying the other. Lively and Gafford will once again be front and center when the two teams line up again Friday.